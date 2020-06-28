black lives matter

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter signs placed on Visalia high school fence

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of Black Lives Matter signs are bound to El Diamantes High School's fence in Visalia.

The display makes a statement that voices will not go unheard after a group of women tore the signs down earlier this week.

"The taking down of the signs is just bringing the community together and saying that we want to have this conversation now," says Michael Mori. "Now is the time; not soon, but now."

The demonstration followed another one in the town of Visalia that took place on Mooney.

Many gathered on the sidewalk for hours, braving the heat to protest injustice.

That group then joined others at El Diamante, where they stood together in solidarity.

"It is about coming together in unity and understanding that we are all humans and we all want the same basic things," says Leila Mori.

Event coordinators say they hope peaceful protests like this one will motivate change in their community and school district.
