Society

Blood drive held to honor man killed in Downtown Fresno in 2017

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community members came together in Northwest Fresno on Saturday to donate blood in honor of Carl Williams, one of the four men killed by Kori Muhammad in Downtown Fresno in 2017.

This is the fourth year the blood drive has taken place at the Central California Blood Center.

Before Williams was killed, his mother says he donated blood every eight weeks, something he was introduced to at a blood drive for his sister.

"It gives me a little peace and joy because a lot of times when there's loss, we're not sure how to honor our loved ones and give ourselves some kind of goal to keep going," says Francine Williams.

The family holds this event every year to honor his selflessness. Saturday would have been Carl's 29th birthday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno downtownmurderblood drive
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worship and prayer event set to take place outside Fresno City Hall
Parents arrested for murder of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran, police say
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
2 arrested for deadly Madera County crash
Central California coronavirus cases
New Hobby Lobby opens in northwest Fresno
Woman's car goes airborne onto Highway 99, no major injuries
Show More
Worship rally held in Sanger after Gov. Newsom's recent shutdown order
State withholds funding from Atwater, Coalinga for defying public health orders
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crashing into Fresno County canal
72-year-old inmate who murdered his roommate to be transferred to Valley nursing home
New Clovis homeowner loses house before moving in after fire
More TOP STORIES News