Blood drive held to honor man killed in Downtown Fresno in 2017

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community members came together in Northwest Fresno on Saturday to donate blood in honor of Carl Williams, one of the four men killed by Kori Muhammad in Downtown Fresno in 2017.This is the fourth year the blood drive has taken place at the Central California Blood Center.Before Williams was killed, his mother says he donated blood every eight weeks, something he was introduced to at a blood drive for his sister."It gives me a little peace and joy because a lot of times when there's loss, we're not sure how to honor our loved ones and give ourselves some kind of goal to keep going," says Francine Williams.The family holds this event every year to honor his selflessness. Saturday would have been Carl's 29th birthday.