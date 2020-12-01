Health & Fitness

Statewide blood drive being held this week to honor Fresno man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Realtors across the state are honoring the life of a leader by donating blood.

A blood drive for Gerard Lozano kicked off Monday. He served as the leading executive officer of the Fresno Association of Realtors.

After a two-week battle with cancer in October, he passed away.

Now, realtors and clients from Madera, Bakersfield, Kings County and Tulare County, to name a few, are coming together to remember his legacy of giving.

His friends say the event embodies Lozano's "spirit of cooperation."

"I felt it was a good way to honor him," says Don Scordino. "Gerard has always been a giver. He gave blood a lot. This was just a good way to do it and it fills a need."

The statewide blood drive runs through this Saturday. You can find a location nearest you by visiting their website.
