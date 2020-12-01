Statewide blood drive being held this week to honor Fresno man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Realtors across the state are honoring the life of a leader by donating blood.
A blood drive for Gerard Lozano kicked off Monday. He served as the leading executive officer of the Fresno Association of Realtors.
After a two-week battle with cancer in October, he passed away.
Now, realtors and clients from Madera, Bakersfield, Kings County and Tulare County, to name a few, are coming together to remember his legacy of giving.
His friends say the event embodies Lozano's "spirit of cooperation."
"I felt it was a good way to honor him," says Don Scordino. "Gerard has always been a giver. He gave blood a lot. This was just a good way to do it and it fills a need."
The statewide blood drive runs through this Saturday. You can find a location nearest you by visiting their website.
