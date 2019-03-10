Bloodied man walks into hospital, says he killed boyfriend

MANHEIM, Pa. -- Authorities say a man covered in blood walked into a Pennsylvania hospital and told staffers he had just fatally stabbed his boyfriend.Manheim Township police say 30-year-old Matthew Van Zandt is charged with homicide in the death of 31-year-old Ian Shannon, whose body was found Wednesday in a Lancaster home.LNP reports Van Zandt was arraigned Friday, denied bail and taken to prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.Authorities say Van Zandt walked into an Allentown hospital early Wednesday and told an emergency room nurse about the slaying. They say he also told a hospital security guard that the knife he used was in his backpack.It wasn't known Friday if Van Zandt has retained an attorney.