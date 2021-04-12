COVID-19 vaccine

Nurse practitioner uses social media to help underserved secure COVID vaccine appointments

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As pandemic restrictions ease across the nation, more people are hoping their return to normalcy comes with a layer of protection.

But for some, snagging a COVID-19 vaccine appointment isn't as simple as a few mouse clicks.

"If you're not really tech-savvy, you know elderly or you can't afford internet, there could be a million appointment slots but it won't help you any because you can't have access to them," says Janette Adams with the Blue Cherry Project.

The nurse practitioner is using social media to ensure accessibility isn't a barrier between you and your shot.

"A lot of people are worried, they're scared and desperate to feel that they're a little bit safer from all of this," she said.

Including a couple in Puerto Rico that spent months trying to secure a vaccine appointment.



They were brought to tears when given their first dose, thanks to Janette and the Blue Cherry Project.

It started as a way of helping family and friends and soon took off.
You can find the page and group on Facebook, along with thank you messages from the almost 500 people she's helped schedule appointments for across the U.S.

"I saw how happy they were, how appreciative they were," she said.

It's as simple as going to the group page and providing your contact information.

Expanding her reach to California, she hopes to help underserved communities in the Valley, secure appointments.

"There's this large group of people that really need it," she said. "The high risk is the elderly population and the homeless, and hose are the ones I find having so much trouble.

Fresno County has expanded eligibility to anyone 16 and older. The rest of the state will do so on April 15th.

