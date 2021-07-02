wildfire

Blue Fire evacuations, warnings in Fresno County lifted, sheriff's officials say

Crews now have the Blue Fire 85% contained three days after the flames first broke out south of Shaver Lake.
By ABC30.com Staff
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- All evacuation orders and warnings for the Blue Fire burning in Fresno County were lifted Friday, Fresno County Sheriff's officials say.

This comes as major progress was made Friday in the fight against the wildfire that sparked earlier this week and force people from their homes.

Firefighters are mopping up some areas as they gain more ground on the 400-acre fire.

Around 175 firefighters were called to help battle the Blue Fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

