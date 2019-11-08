Blue Man Group concert disrupted after water pipe bursts at Saroyan Theatre

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Blue Man Group concert was disrupted Thursday night after a water pipe burst at the Saroyan Theatre.Video sent in by an ABC30 viewer showed heavy streams of water falling from the ceiling as people walked out of the venue.Fresno Fire says the building was evacuated as a precaution and that water had been shut off to stop the massive leak.The concert was canceled and there is no word yet on if it will be rescheduled or if people will get a refund.