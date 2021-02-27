COVID-19 vaccine

Valley counties prepare to shift to new COVID vaccine appointment system

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Blue Shield is taking control of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out across California counties but some Central Valley regions say the issues with the website could still cause confusion.

The state will shift to the new system Monday, and aims to streamline the vaccination process.

MyTurn will also become the state's main website to register for a vaccine.

Madera County Public Health director, Sara Bosse, says there are functionalities the website needs to have before the county can fully transition.

"If we're going to the employer of a food and ag group, we want to reach out to that employer, have RPE registration, come on site, and register those individuals. MyTurn doesn't currently have the functionality to do that," Bosse says.

The statewide shift will happen in phases, with the full transition expected by the end of March.

Fresno County health officials say the additional time to switch over will mean their distribution won't be impacted.

Tulare County started using MyTurn this week at their four OptumServe sites and is working to add other vaccine providers onto the system.

Tulare County health officials say they're utilizing MyTurn's call center and community-based organizations to avoid confusion, and reach out to eligible patients to let them know when it's their turn for a dose.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countymadera countytulare countyhealthcoronavirusfresno countycovid 19 vaccinetulare countymadera countycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Houses passes $1.9T COVID relief bill
Fresno County expecting 32,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week
More vaccines expected in California next month, Newsom says
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID vaccine from J&J
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County small business targeted by thieves four times, costing owners $50,000
Houses passes $1.9T COVID relief bill
Fresno City Council to consider 'hazard pay' for grocery store employees
Necklace with ashes returned to owner thanks to social media, good samaritan
Fresno Unified, Fresno Teachers Association close to return date agreement
American Airlines offering direct flights from Fresno to Chicago starting June 3
Fresno Fairgrounds to host Jurassic Empire, a drive-thru dinosaur exhibit
Show More
Kohl's in north Fresno will soon have Sephora inside
Valley farm owner supports bill that offers citizenship to essential workers
Assm. Patterson blames DMV for hundreds of truck drivers unable to take driving test
Changing immigration policies negatively impact undocumented students, new study says
More vaccines expected in California next month, Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News