One person is being questioned after a fire at a Southwest Fresno home.Firefighters were called to the scene just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday at Church and Lotus.There they found a boarded up home with heavy flames and smoke.Officials said they are talking to person witnesses identified as leaving the area to try figure out how the fire started.No one was found inside the home and firefighters were able to contain the flames to just that house.