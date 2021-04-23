Legendary baseball coach Bob Bennett passed away last May at the age of 86 but due to COVID-19, his former players couldn't attend his funeral.
Prior to coaching at Fresno State, he coached at Bullard for eleven years.
On Thursday, those knights took on Clovis North, a team led by Bennett's grandson Jeff Prieto.
Sports anchor Bri Mellon spoke to the teams and showed how both teams honored Bennett's memory.
Local baseball community honors late Fresno State legend Bob Bennett
SPORTS
