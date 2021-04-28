Shipping backlog causing nationwide boba tea shortage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've wanted to try boba tea, you may soon be out of luck.

A nationwide shortage could leave many tea lovers boba-less for a while.

A local tea shop on Willow and Alluvial, Boba Addict, posted a warning to customers on Instagram, telling them to get their boba tea while they still can.

The dark, chewy pearls made from tapioca are shipped to the U.S., primarily from Taiwan.

An increase in e-commerce spending and not enough dock workers to unload international shipments has led to a shortage.

Employees at Boba Addict say bubble teas are among their most popular drinks, and it's just a matter of time before they run out.

"We haven't had to change our menu. We've been lucky that we've kept up with our boba supply, but we're probably soon going to be running out," said barista Jacqueline Angow.

The shortage of boba ingredients could continue for a while.

One U.S. supplier says the backlog at shipping docks on both the west and east coast could run through the summer.

