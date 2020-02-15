ABC premieres

Bobby Bones back as in-house mentor for season 3 of 'American Idol'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- "American Idol" returns to ABC for season three on Sunday, and so does Bobby Bones!

The former "Dancing with the Stars" champ is back to serve as the show's in-house mentor.

The Bobby Bones Show broadcasts to more than 120 radio stations, and is the #1 Country morning show with millions of listeners each week.

The "media multitasker" also launched his own podcast, BobbyCast, which features candid long-form interviews with top artists and industry figures and has been downloaded more than 6 million times.

His unique combination of experience makes him a great mentor to the "American Idol" hopefuls.

"I do TV, and radio, and I've been a standup comedian, but I have also won a reality show when I won 'Dancing with the Stars,' and I'm able to work with them on a lot of these things from what songs to pick, or how to sing it, or even strategy for a reality show," Bobby Bones said.

He added that he loves rooting for the contestants along with America. He says that every year, he runs into one big mistake many contestants make.

"Don't go singing a song like you heard it," Bobby Bones said. "You know a lot of them, if they hear an Adele song, they try to go and sing just like Adele, and nobody wants to see that, nobody cares, we already have an Adele."

Even if it's weird and different, Bobby Bones says that's what makes contestants stand out.

"That's what America wants. We want the real you, we want the most authentic you, and sometimes you got to shake them a little bit to make sure they know that," Bobby Bones said.

Don't miss the big season three premiere of "American Idol" Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
