'Bob's Good Burger' opens in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley family is bringing its own flavor to a local favorite.

Action News was in the neighborhood for the opening of Bob's Good Burger in Clovis last week.

The restaurant is located in the Old Fat Jack's building on Shaw near Willow.

After the restaurant announced its closing nearly a year ago, a local family decided to jump at the opportunity, keeping the diner feel that made Fat Jack's so popular.

"We just expanded the menu, just try to add new flavors and just give people a new feel but just a little different," says manager Naz Saleh. "A little spice to it."

This is the third ownership change for the building, and the new managers hope they can continue to make customers happy with great tasting food.
