Body cam footage of Parkland shooter's arrest released

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities release video of the confessed Parkland high school mass shooter.

PARKLAND, Fla. -- For the first time we are seeing the arrest of a man who police said shot and killed 17-people at his former high school in Florida.

Broward State Attorney's Office released the video of the arrest of Nikolas Cruz.

Cruz is accused of a deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14th, 2018.

In the video you can hear Cruz tell police about voices and demons while asking what's going on.

An unknown person then tells him to shut up.

Cruz has since been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

His defense team has offered a guilty plea in exchange for life in prison without the possibility of parole. His lawyers said it is only a deal if prosecutors take the death penalty off the table.

Prosecutors have so far rejected that plea deal.

No word on when the case could head to trial.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
floridaarrestparkland school shootingbody cameras
TOP STORIES
Deputies arrest 82-year-old Clovis man for murdering his 77-year-old wife
Child cruelty charges filed against parents of missing 8-year-old
Church volunteer accused of sex with 16-year-old girl
Son of former Merced Co. Dist. Attorney killed in drive-by shooting
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Fresno drug bust uncovers 5 kilos of meth, police say it came from Mexico
Serial arsonist accused of setting 4 laundry units on fire in Central Fresno
Show More
Fresno store owner appeals for help after being targeted repeatedly by vandals
Fresno man tried to set off bomb at Panera Bread but failed
First time since 2011 California is not in a drought
Dogs force-fed pesticides in lab testing, Humane Society says
67-year-old man killed in rollover accident on Highway 99
More TOP STORIES News