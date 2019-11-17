Body discovered in central Fresno canal, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating after a body was found in a central Fresno canal Saturday evening.Officers responded to the area of McKinley and Cedar Avenues at around 5:30 p.m.Officials say a witness was walking by the canal when they made the discovery. They tried pulling the body to shore before calling 911.Fresno Fire is on the scene to retrieve the body from the water. Officers say they believe the victim is an adult and was wearing red shoes. Further information about the victim was not available.Forensic teams have been called to the scene where they will investigate for the next couple of hours. The victim's cause of death is under investigation.