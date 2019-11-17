Body discovered in central Fresno canal, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating after a body was found in a central Fresno canal Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the area of McKinley and Cedar Avenues at around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say a witness was walking by the canal when they made the discovery. They tried pulling the body to shore before calling 911.

Fresno Fire is on the scene to retrieve the body from the water. Officers say they believe the victim is an adult and was wearing red shoes. Further information about the victim was not available.

Forensic teams have been called to the scene where they will investigate for the next couple of hours. The victim's cause of death is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnobody found
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced Police searching for missing 82-year-old woman
Senior citizen missing since failing driver's test at Reedley DMV Thursday
Arsonist firebombs Gustine police car
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 2 teens killed by classmate
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
'Reality Tour' teaches parents, teens about the danger of drugs
Party crashers prompt shooting, man critically injured
Show More
Truck flips on Highway 99, creates HAZMAT scare
6 charged in high school football game shooting, child in critical condition
New transcripts in impeachment inquiry reveal more about block of Ukraine aid
Charges filed against man accused of attacking Clovis grandfather
Last remaining survivor of the Hindenburg disaster dies at 90
More TOP STORIES News