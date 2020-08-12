Body discovered in Fresno County field, authorities investigating as homicide

A body was discovered in a Fresno County field on Tuesday afternoon.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a homicide.

A worker found the body at about 3:20 pm in the area of W. Lincoln Ave., between S. Walnut and S. Fruit Avenue, near Easton, and alerted authorities.

It's not yet known if the remains are male or female.

Investigators plan to be at the scene into the night.

Lincoln Avenue is closed between Walnut and Fruit until they finish at the scene.

(This story is developing and will be updated).
