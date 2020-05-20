Body found at Venice Beach identified as WWE star who went missing days earlier

VENICE, Calif. -- Days after former WWE wrestling star Shad Gaspard went missing in waters off Venice Beach, authorities said on Wednesday his body was found in the area.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the deceased was identified as the 39-year-old and his next of kin was notified.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the area near Lifeguard Tower 26 at Venice Beach at about 1:46 a.m. Wednesday after being contacted by LAPD, the fire department said.

Gaspard and other swimmers got caught up in strong rip currents Sunday
