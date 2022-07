Body pulled from canal in central Fresno, officials say

A recovery operation is underway after a body was found in a canal in central Fresno Wednesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A body was pulled from a canal in central Fresno early Wednesday morning.

Fresno Fire crews were informed of the body in the Dry Creek Canal off of H Street at about 6:30 am.

It is not known what led to the body ending up in the canal and that person has not yet been identified.

Officials say it appears the body had been there for a while.