Body found in canal in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in a canal in central Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department was informed of the body in the canal on Arroyo and Ferger Monday morning.

Officers found the body. They say it appears it was washed onto the bridge by a trash collector machine.

Officers are still investigating what led up to the incident, and the person who died has not been identified.