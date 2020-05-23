Man found dead in central Fresno canal identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man found dead in a canal in central Fresno on Saturday afternoon has been identified as 39-year-old William Soundara of Fresno.The Fresno Fire Department said a woman walking her dog discovered the body in the water in the area of Mckinley and Cedar Ave shortly before 2 p.m.It is not yet known how long the body was in the water. Fresno firefighters were preparing for a recovery operation.