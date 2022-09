Man's body found in water in Mendota, authorities say

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in Mendota after a man was found lifeless in the water.

The body was found just after 9 Tuesday morning at Bass Avenue and Helm Canal Road -- that's just north of the Mendota Pool Canal.

The man has not yet been identified and the coroner's office will now work to determine a cause of death.