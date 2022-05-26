Body found on Clovis property, police investigating

UPDATE @ 3:12PM: Officers have confirmed that there is a deceased person on the property. Detectives & Crime Scene personnel are on scene and are investigating the circumstances.

This post will continue to be updated as information is confirmed and becomes available. — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) May 26, 2022

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a body was found on a Clovis property Thursday afternoon.Clovis police say they were informed of the body that was inside a trailer around 1:30 pm near Nees Ave. and Temperance Ave.Authorities found the body and are now investigating what led up to it.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.