Body found on Clovis property, police investigating

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a body was found on a Clovis property Thursday afternoon.

Clovis police say they were informed of the body that was inside a trailer around 1:30 pm near Nees Ave. and Temperance Ave.

Authorities found the body and are now investigating what led up to it.




This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
