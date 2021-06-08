Woman found dead in Fresno canal 6 days after she fell in

Fannie Chindapheth, 38, fell in the canal at McKinley and Millbrook on June 2.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have found the body of the woman who fell in a canal in central Fresno last week.

On Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said they found her body at Ashlan Ave and N West Ave at about 4:15.

After Chindapheth fell in on June 2, firefighters and divers searched the canal for two hours.

They also tried again for hours the next day with the help of irrigation district officials, who reduced the flow of water in the canal to assist in the search, but to no avail.

The place where Chindapheth was found on Tuesday is part of the same canal that she fell into, but about 4 miles away.

