Body of man found in canal in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have recovered the body of a man from a west central Fresno canal who is believed to have gone missing last week.

The body was found Thursday afternoon by Fresno Irrigation District workers who were doing maintenance along the canal near Nielsen and Teilman avenues.

Swift water rescuers managed to pull the body from the canal.

Investigators believe it is the same man who was seen going under about a half-mile downstream at Divisadero and Thorne.

Authorities are warning everyone to take caution around canals.

The man has not yet been identified.

