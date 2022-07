Body found in Fresno County canal, deputies investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in a canal in Fresno County Tuesday morning.

The Fresno County Sheriff's office says they were informed of the body in a canal on Barstow and Westlawn around 8 am.

The body was found but deputies say it will be a while before it is removed.

It is not known if foul play was a factor in this death.