FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Fresno County deputies are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Thursday morning.Deputies were first called to the home in the area of Tulare and Minnewawa, which is a county island in southeast Fresno, just after 10.30 am.When they arrived at the residence, they saw a man in the front yard.There were signs of trauma to his body.After entering the house, they found another victim inside.Deputies believe both people were killed, and are investigating their deaths as homicides.Tulare Avenue has been closed to traffic while detectives conduct their investigation.