Body found on the side of Highway 99 in Downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was discovered on the side of Highway 99 in Downtown Fresno overnight.

The call came out around 1:30 Saturday morning for a body found on the northbound side of the highway near Fresno Street.

It's believed the person may have been struck by a vehicle.

Fresno Police did confirm overnight that they were helping CHP officers search for any vehicles with any damage from a collision that may have got off the 99 at Fresno Street.

A driver has not yet been found. The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtownbody found
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man seen with Pelosi's lectern; Horned QAnon promoter charged
Madera County man describes being part of Capitol siege
In-person classes for Clovis Unified secondary students pushed back again
Car shot at by at least 2 people in central Fresno, police say
Fresno leaders, police working to curb illegal street racing
Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy
Boeing carrying 62 goes missing after taking off in Indonesia
Show More
Parler app removed from Google Play store, Apple could follow
Deputies investigating robbery, kidnapping in Fresno County
'Pharmacy deserts' could complicate Valley access to COVID vaccine
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
Sycamore Island opens early to give Valley residents a local escape
More TOP STORIES News