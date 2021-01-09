Body found on the side of Highway 99 in Downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was discovered on the side of Highway 99 in Downtown Fresno overnight.The call came out around 1:30 Saturday morning for a body found on the northbound side of the highway near Fresno Street.It's believed the person may have been struck by a vehicle.Fresno Police did confirm overnight that they were helping CHP officers search for any vehicles with any damage from a collision that may have got off the 99 at Fresno Street.A driver has not yet been found. The investigation is ongoing.