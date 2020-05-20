body found

Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in Fresno County

Investigators were called to the area of Britten Avenue just east of Cherry Avenue around 7:45 am.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found on Wednesday morning.

Further information was not immediately available.



This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
