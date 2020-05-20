FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found on Wednesday morning.
Investigators were called to the area of Britten Avenue just east of Cherry Avenue around 7:45 am.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in Fresno County
Investigators were called to the area of Britten Avenue just east of Cherry Avenue around 7:45 am.
BODY FOUND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News