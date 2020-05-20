Man arrested, accused of murdering his mother in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody for the murder of his mother in Fresno County.Sheriff's detectives arrested 26-year-old Jose Mata after 54-year-old Maria Elias was found unconscious inside her home on Britten Avenue back in May.It happened near Cherry and Central Avenues, just south of Fresno, around 7:45 a.m.Investigators say a woman's body was found with unspecified trauma believed to have been caused by another person.Months later they have now linked Mata to his mother's death. A motive has not been released for Elias' murder.