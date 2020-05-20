body found

Man arrested, accused of murdering his mother in Fresno County

Fresno County homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found on Wednesday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody for the murder of his mother in Fresno County.

Sheriff's detectives arrested 26-year-old Jose Mata after 54-year-old Maria Elias was found unconscious inside her home on Britten Avenue back in May.

It happened near Cherry and Central Avenues, just south of Fresno, around 7:45 a.m.
Investigators say a woman's body was found with unspecified trauma believed to have been caused by another person.

Months later they have now linked Mata to his mother's death. A motive has not been released for Elias' murder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycrimefresno countybody found
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
75-year-old man found dead in overturned truck near Three Rivers
Remains found near area where Texas soldier's remains recovered
Missing soldier Gregory Morales' remains found, mother says
Man found dead in central Fresno canal identified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Traveling nurse who works with COVID-19 patients turned away from Fresno hotel
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
Central California coronavirus cases
Parlier businesses severely impacted by Gov. Newsom's recent shutdown order
Parents react to recent school decisions by Gov. Newsom, local districts
Valley woman arrested for scamming dozens of families by faking cancer for 6 years
Madera police, community continue search for missing 2-year-old
Show More
Man shot three times in east central Fresno, police searching for suspects
Woman severely injured after being hit by car in southwest Fresno
Suspected drunk driver hits cyclist, keeps driving with victim on windshield in central Fresno
Vigil held in Downtown Fresno to remember baby who died during homelessness
Possible DUI driver ejected from car in Merced, airlifted to hospital
More TOP STORIES News