Body found along Highway 180 near Dunlap Rd., authorities investigating as homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a dead body that was found on Highway 180 near Dunlap Rd.
Authorities say someone reported seeing a man's body on the side of the road just after 9:30 Saturday morning.
It is currently unknown how the body ended up on the side of the road. Investigators say they will investigate the incident as a homicide.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
