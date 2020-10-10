Body found along Highway 180 near Dunlap Rd., authorities investigating as homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a dead body that was found on Highway 180 near Dunlap Rd.

Authorities say someone reported seeing a man's body on the side of the road just after 9:30 Saturday morning.

It is currently unknown how the body ended up on the side of the road. Investigators say they will investigate the incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
