Body found in a Los Banos canal, investigation underway

The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a Los Banos canal.

The body was discovered near Pioneer Road and Ortigalita Road Friday afternoon.


Deputies say the body has been recovered and an autopsy will be performed.

This story will be updated as more information is released.
