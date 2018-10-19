Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Body found in a Los Banos canal, investigation underway
Fresno City College Student Body President pleads not guilty to alleged sex crimes
13-year-old boy arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Porterville school
Body found in a Los Banos canal, investigation underway
Friday, October 19, 2018 03:15PM
The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a Los Banos canal.
The body was discovered near Pioneer Road and Ortigalita Road Friday afternoon.
Deputies say the body has been recovered and an autopsy will be performed.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
