Body found in San Joaquin river identified as Jared Gardner of Clovis

The body of a man recovered from the San Joaquin River last Friday has been identified as 18-year-old Jared Gardner of Clovis. (KFSN)

The body of a man recovered from the San Joaquin River last Friday has been identified as 18-year-old Jared Gardner of Clovis.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has recovered a body of a man, believed to be Jared Gardner, from the San Joaquin River.


Gardner was swept away by rising water while hiking on May 12th. His body was found downstream in a rough area of the river with boulders the size of vehicles and buildings, according to the Lieutenant Kathy Curtice of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
Lieutenant Curtice said of the gorge, "It's almost got a lot of different areas that are kind of cavernous and very dark and in areas the water disappears beneath the rocks."

Crews used a drone, airplanes, boats, search dogs and a helicopter to try to find him, but it took searchers physically getting into the water to maneuver in and around the rocks.
