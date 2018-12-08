Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Body found in Strathmore, Tulare Co. Sheriff's Office says
Body found in Strathmore, Tulare Co. Sheriff's Office says
KFSN
Saturday, December 08, 2018 03:55PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a body was found off of Avenue 200 in Strathmore on Saturday.
The incident is currently being investigated.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
