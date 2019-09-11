Body found in sunken car in Bass Lake, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County dive team will try to recover a body from Bass Lake after finding a car in the water Wednesday morning.Highway patrol officers and CAL FIRE crews are at the scene along Road 222.They don't know yet how the car ended up the water or if the dead person was the driver.Road 222 is closed between the Mono trail and the Forks Resort while they investigate.