Body found in Merced, CHP says

(MERCED GOLDEN WIRE NEWS)

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in Merced Wednesday night.

The California Highway Patrol says the body was discovered on the off-ramp of Highway 99 near V Street.


Officers say someone noticed feet under a blanket, went to check on the person and did not get a response.

That witness immediately went to a nearby ampm convenience store to call 911.


It is not known how the person died but officers say the person had been dead for a couple of days.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
