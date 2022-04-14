Body found in Merced, CHP says

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in Merced Wednesday night.The California Highway Patrol says the body was discovered on the off-ramp of Highway 99 near V Street.Officers say someone noticed feet under a blanket, went to check on the person and did not get a response.That witness immediately went to a nearby ampm convenience store to call 911.It is not known how the person died but officers say the person had been dead for a couple of days.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.