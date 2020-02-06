body found

Body found near ponding basin in Tulare County, deputies say

Tulare County sheriff's officials say deputies discovered the body on Highway 43 near Avenue 120 at around 10:30 a.m. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found near a ponding basin in Tulare County Thursday morning.

Tulare County sheriff's officials say deputies discovered the body in the area of Highway 43 and Avenue 120 just after 10:30 a.m.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but officials have not released how the person died.

Investigators are on the scene processing evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kern countytulare countykings countyhomicide investigationhomicidebody found
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
17-year-old charged in murder of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
Teen charged with murders of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
Crime lab tech uses metal plate to identify body discovered weeks ago
Note says wife didn't kill man found in Utah freezer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 women caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars in makeup at Visalia Ulta
Woman loses home, 2 dogs in central Fresno fire
Family of murdered Tulare man blaming Walmart for not properly storing ammunition
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
Mendota School District employee arrested for sexual relationship with teenage boy
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
Show More
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth
Family asking for help with bone marrow donor for 7-year-old fighting cancer
Gianna Bryant's Calif. school retires her No. 2 basketball jersey
New employee allegedly steals $17,000 on very first day of work
CEO of Arizona company fired after yelling racial slurs at Uber driver
More TOP STORIES News