Body found near ponding basin in Tulare County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found near a ponding basin in Tulare County Thursday morning.Tulare County sheriff's officials say deputies discovered the body in the area of Highway 43 and Avenue 120 just after 10:30 a.m.Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but officials have not released how the person died.Investigators are on the scene processing evidence.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.