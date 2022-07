Fresno County deputies asking for help after finding man's body in orchard

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are asking for help after a man was found dead in a Fresno County orchard.

Deputies found 33-year-old Jose Julian Urrutia's body in a field in Riverdale in January.

They've been reviewing evidence near the scene and now they're asking for the public's help to find the killer.

Anyone with information or knows who may have been near the Pistachio field at Monroe and Harlan on January 23 is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.