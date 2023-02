Man's body found next to railroad tracks in central Fresno, police say

Fresno police are investigating after a man's body was discovered next to some railroad tracks in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man's body was discovered next to some railroad tracks in central Fresno.

Authorities say the 19-year-old was found Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives were called out to the scene at Van Ness and Shields Avenues.

They believe the man was struck by a train, but are now looking for any witnesses.

Officials say there are no other signs of foul play.