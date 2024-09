Body found at San Luis Reservoir in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. -- A body has been found at the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County on Friday.

The State Department of Fish and Wildlife found the body near O'Neill Forebay at the reservoir.

Merced County Sheriff's deputies are just beginning their investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.