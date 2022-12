Body found during structure fire in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found following a shed fire in southwest Fresno Wednesday morning.

Fresno police officers were driving near C Street and Stanislaus just before 6 am when they noticed the fire. Crews were already on scene battling the flames.

A body was found after the fire was put out.

It is not known what led to the fire at this time.

The person has not been identified.