Man found with gunshot wound in field in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified a man who was killed last weekend in southwest Fresno.

Authorities found 56-year-old John Bolech laying in a field near Jensen and West last Sunday.

They say Bolech was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and passed away at the scene.

Investigators are looking at all leads and are asking anyone who has information to contact the Fresno Police Department.
