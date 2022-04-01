Body found in Tulare County, homicide detectives investigating

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies are investigating after they say a body was found Thursday morning.Deputies say the body was found near Road 168 in Lindsay. The body was badly decomposed when they arrived.At this time it's not known if foul play was involved, but homicide detectives are now investigating what exactly led up to the man's death.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.