Body found in Tulare, deputies say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found following reports of a fight in Tulare.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 1:30 Monday morning on Road 44.

Deputies were informed of a fight. When they arrived, they say a body was found.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.