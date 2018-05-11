Body of man found in Tulare

According to the Tulare County sheriff's Office, deputies are investigating a body found in the area of Cartmill and Oakmore in Tulare.The Sheriff's Office said a call came in at about seven Friday morning, reporting a dead body in a field near a canal.The victim is believed to be a male adult, between the ages of 25 to 40. They're also not calling it a homicide investigation yet.Sheriff's deputies and detectives have been searching for evidence along these canal banks.Anonymous information about this crime can be reported vis Tipnow email tcso@tipnow.net, text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.