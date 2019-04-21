missing man

Body of Merced County man who never returned from swim found

FRESNO, Calif. -- Authorities said the body of a swimmer who went missing off Pacifica last month has been found about nine miles away near a San Francisco beach.

Police in Pacifica said the body recovered near Fort Funston on Friday was identified as Tyler Collins, a 28-year-old man from Merced County.

RELATED: Coast Guard call off search for missing Merced County man

Police said Collins was staying at a hotel near Rockaway Beach with friends when he and another friend decided to go on an early morning swim on March 26. They were about 50 feet from shore when it became clear that Collins was missing.

The area is known for riptides and rough currents.

After the Coast Guard suspended its search, Collins' mother told the Merced Sun-Star the family kept looking for him by hiring a private helicopter and boat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countymerced countycoast guardswimmingmissing man
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Police locate missing 82-year-old man from San Jose
Police locate missing Merced man
Searchers find jet ski of NJ couple missing in Barbados
73-year-old hiker found alive 1 week after going missing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News