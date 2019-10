FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County sheriff's detectives are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl after her body was found in a rural area of Madera County on Tuesday morning.Officials say the girl, identified as Josephine Jimenez of Madera, had been missing since October 15. The circumstances of her disappearance were not released in the sheriff's office original missing person's social media post . She was last seen in the area of Gateway and Yosemite in Madera.Investigators have classified Jimenez's death as suspicious and are searching for leads in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-675-7770.