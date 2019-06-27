FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The body of a 16-year-old boy who slipped into the Tule River over Mother's Day weekend was recovered Wednesday evening, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Crews have been searching for the Strathmore teen since he went missing May 12. His name has not been released.
High water flows hampered the effort of locating his body.
"We searched by air and analyzed water flows daily since the boy went missing," Lt. Kemmerling said. "We purposefully picked today as the best opportunity for a successful recovery mission and all the stars aligned. With some great work by our personnel, the reduced flow and assistance of the K-9s, we were able to bring closure to the teen's family."
Sheriff's officials are reminding people that local waterways are cold and move fast, posing significant dangers.
Search teams recover body of missing teen from Tule River
BODY FOUND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News