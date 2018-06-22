STORM DAMAGE

Body of woman who was swept away during the March flood in Mariposa County has been found

Carol Brown, the woman who was swept away during the March flood in Mariposa County has been found. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Carol Brown, the woman who was swept away during the March flood in Mariposa County has been found.

Brown's body was found on Saturday, by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office along with Search and Rescue teams and cadaver dogs from the California Rescue Dog Association (CARDA).

The team was searching near Bear Reservoir approximately 9 miles downstream from where Carol was last seen.

While looking through a very large debris pile one of the cadaver dogs alerted to an area.

That's where searchers located skeletal human remains. Those remains were collected and later positively identified using dental records.

Carol Brown was 72 years old and was a resident of Catheys Valley.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says that while the outcome is tragic, they are thankful to be able to help her family find closure.
