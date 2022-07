Body found in orchard in Tulare, deputies investigating

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in an orchard in Tulare early Tuesday morning.

Tulare County deputies were called to the area of Enterprise and Bardsley around 7:30 am.

When they arrived, they found a body. Deputies say it had been there for a while.

Deputies say there are no signs of foul play or trauma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.