Body found in canal in central Fresno, police say

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 6:12PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- an investigation is underway after a body was found in a central Fresno canal.

Fresno Police and fire crews responded to the canal on McKinley and Cedar at 9:30 am Wednesday.

Fire personnel worked to recover the body.

They believe the remains had been in the water for some time.

It's unclear how the person died, but investigators are treating the location as a crime scene as a precaution.

The eastbound lanes of Mckinley are expected to be blocked off for the next couple of hours as police investigate.

